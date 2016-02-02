View the Emergency Disaster Designation and Declaration Process Fact Sheet.

View the Disaster Designation Process Final Rule (July 13, 2012).

State and County Level Records of Disaster Designation Information Made By the US Secretary of Agriculture:

State and County Level Records of Presidential Major Disaster and Presidential Emergency Declarations:

Download Maps of All Secretarial Disaster Designations in PDF File Format by Crop Year:

Download Maps of Secretarial Disaster Designations for Drought in PDF File Format by Crop Year:

Download lists of All Primary and Contiguous Counties designated by the US Secretary of Agriculture in PDF File Format:

Download lists of Primary and Contiguous Counties due to drought designated by the US Secretary of Agriculture in PDF File Format:

Have Questions?

Maybe we can help. Please check our Online Knowledge Base: AskFSA